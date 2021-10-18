Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFCB reported an inline quarter with NII/PPoP growth of 12%/14% YoY and PAT growth of 18% YoY to INR88.3b (inline). Profitability came in strong despite creating an additional contingent provision of INR12b, thus taking the total buffer to ~INR78b (~0.65% of loans). The bank witnessed a healthy pickup in business momentum as deposits / loans were up 4.5% QoQ each. Retail segment grew ~13% YoY while Commercial and Rural Banking grew robustly at 27.6% YoY. CASA deposits grew 29% YoY and the ratio now stands at 46.8% (+130bp QoQ). On the asset quality front, GNPA/NNPA ratio improved by 12bp/8bp QoQ to 1.35%/0.4%, with slippages moderating to INR53b (1.8% of loans). On the other hand, the restructured book increased to 1.5% of loans (v/s 0.8% in 1QFY22). The management said the net impact of the restructured book on NPAs is likely to be 10-20bp. Higher provision coverage, along with a contingent provision buffer, provides comfort on asset quality.

Outlook

Our estimates remain unchanged at 20% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E, with a RoA/RoE at 2.1%/18.3% in FY24E. We maintain Buy and roll-forward our estimate to Sep'23E with a revised TP of INR2,000/share (3.6x Sep'23E ABV + INR120/share from subsidiaries).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More