MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated October 17, 2021.

Broker Research
October 18, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB reported an inline quarter with NII/PPoP growth of 12%/14% YoY and PAT growth of 18% YoY to INR88.3b (inline). Profitability came in strong despite creating an additional contingent provision of INR12b, thus taking the total buffer to ~INR78b (~0.65% of loans). The bank witnessed a healthy pickup in business momentum as deposits / loans were up 4.5% QoQ each. Retail segment grew ~13% YoY while Commercial and Rural Banking grew robustly at 27.6% YoY. CASA deposits grew 29% YoY and the ratio now stands at 46.8% (+130bp QoQ). On the asset quality front, GNPA/NNPA ratio improved by 12bp/8bp QoQ to 1.35%/0.4%, with slippages moderating to INR53b (1.8% of loans). On the other hand, the restructured book increased to 1.5% of loans (v/s 0.8% in 1QFY22). The management said the net impact of the restructured book on NPAs is likely to be 10-20bp. Higher provision coverage, along with a contingent provision buffer, provides comfort on asset quality.


Outlook


Our estimates remain unchanged at 20% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E, with a RoA/RoE at 2.1%/18.3% in FY24E. We maintain Buy and roll-forward our estimate to Sep'23E with a revised TP of INR2,000/share (3.6x Sep'23E ABV + INR120/share from subsidiaries).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.