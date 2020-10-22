172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-bank-target-of-rs-1420-geojit-5995191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1420: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Geojit's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank was incorporated in August 1994. It provides corporate banking and custodial services and is also involved in treasury and capital markets. In addition, it offers project advisory services and capital market products, including GDR and currency bonds. During Q2FY21, HDFC Bank witnessed further recovery as loans and advances went up 15.8% YoY (+3.5% QoQ), while deposits grew 20.3% YoY (+3.4% QoQ). Operating profit before provisions improved 18.1% YoY (+7.7% QoQ). Core Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.1%. Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 19.1% (vs. 17.5% in Q2FY20). Proforma GNPA/NNPA ratio (adjusted for borrowings not recognised as NPA) stood at 1.37%/0.35% as against 1.36%/0.33% in Q1FY21.



Outlook


Pickup in retail borrowings on the back of upcoming festive season to rally growth in the coming months. We retain our BUY on the stock with an upgraded target price of Rs. 1,420 based on 3.5x FY22E BVPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #HDFC Bank #Recommendations

