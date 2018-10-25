App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1260: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech (HCLT) posted in-line revenue (IMS recovered) with slightly better operating performance. Guidance/margin unchanged, however outlook (ex-2 BFSI accounts) stronger with improved pipeline, wins and renewal cycle. Revenue came at USD 2,099mn, 3.0/10.5% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBIT margin stood at 20%, +29bps QoQ with INR depreciation and productivity gains (automation, utilisation) offset by wage increase and product seasonality impact. Margin improvement was supported by operational improvement in Mode-1 business. APAT came at Rs 25.40bn, 5.7/16.1% QoQ/YoY.


Outlook


We’ve factored 8.5/8.6% CAGR for software services (incl ER&D) and IMS, respectively. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,260 (15x Sep-20E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.