Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HCLT at Rs 1220 i.e. 19x P/E on FY25E EPS.
