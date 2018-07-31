Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1100: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech’s results were below our estimates on topline but were above ours estimates on PAT. Revenues at USD2055mn were up 0.8% QoQ and below our estimates (Ple: USD2070mn). Constant Currency growth for the quarter stood at 2.7% QoQ which is marginally below our estimates (Ple: 3%). Organic cc growth for the quarter was 0.8% QoQ and rest on account of C3i acquisition (~1.9%). HCL Tech’s organic cc growth in 1QFY19 is below peers (TCS/Infosys delivered 4.1/2.3% organic cc growth). Management cited that softness in ROW region (down 7% QoQ) led by continued pruning in System Integration business in India (USD12mn drop in 1Q) also led to the tepid revenue performance. Among verticals, BFSI (down 1.4% in cc), Manufacturing (down 1.3% in cc), Retail &CPG (down 1.6% in cc) remained weak. Softness in all the core verticals was a turn off. EBIT margin came at 19.7% up 10bps QoQ and above our estimates (Pl ests: 19.4%). PAT at Rs24bn is 5% above our estimates (Ple: Rs22.8bn) led by margin beat.

Outlook

Retain BUY with TP retained at Rs1100/sh (14.5x FY20E EPS). Scope for uptick in organic growth from 2HFY19 is the key trigger.

