Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H G Infra Engineering; target of Rs 291: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on H G Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 291 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on H G Infra Engineering


Considering the Covid-compelled disruptions and lower effective under-execution OB, HG Infra’s Q1 income statement is comforting. While there were no inflows, its existing OB provides ample assurance but a part of it has yet to be appointed. Besides, the opportunity pipeline is reassuring. Recent protraction in the working capital (consequently, higher debt) is the key monitorable, but management sees this as temporary, and expects it to return to normal by end-FY21.



Outlook


Its proven execution capabilities, healthy revenue assurance and scope for a further execution ramp-up lead us to retain our Buy rating with a lower TP of `291 from `311 earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

