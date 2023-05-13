English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 13, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas

    GUJGA’s total volumes at 8.9mmscmd were broadly in line with our estimate. EBITDA margin at INR7/scm beat our estimate of INR6/scm. Morbi volumes improved substantially to 3.6mmscmd in 4QFY23 (v/s 2mmscmd in 3QFY23) due to the narrowing price gap between natural gas and alternate fuels as a result of price cuts taken by GUJGA in 4QFY23. Currently propane prices are at par with natural gas, while LPG is trading at a discount of INR1.5-2/scm. The company’s long-term gas contract of ~1mmscmd with Vedanta expired during the quarter, which aided margins with increased share of cheap spot LNG in the volume mix. The spot LNG price continues to fall to USD11/mmBtu for May’23 delivery from USD15.6/mmBtu in 4QFY23, which can result in further recovery in volumes.


    Outlook

    We expect FCF generation of ~INR21b over FY24-25 despite capex plans of ~INR20b. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR610 (at 26x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Gas - 11 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 13, 2023 09:03 am