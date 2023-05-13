Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas
GUJGA’s total volumes at 8.9mmscmd were broadly in line with our estimate. EBITDA margin at INR7/scm beat our estimate of INR6/scm. Morbi volumes improved substantially to 3.6mmscmd in 4QFY23 (v/s 2mmscmd in 3QFY23) due to the narrowing price gap between natural gas and alternate fuels as a result of price cuts taken by GUJGA in 4QFY23. Currently propane prices are at par with natural gas, while LPG is trading at a discount of INR1.5-2/scm. The company’s long-term gas contract of ~1mmscmd with Vedanta expired during the quarter, which aided margins with increased share of cheap spot LNG in the volume mix. The spot LNG price continues to fall to USD11/mmBtu for May’23 delivery from USD15.6/mmBtu in 4QFY23, which can result in further recovery in volumes.
Outlook
We expect FCF generation of ~INR21b over FY24-25 despite capex plans of ~INR20b. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR610 (at 26x FY25E EPS).
