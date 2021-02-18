MARKET NEWS

Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 590: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Graphite India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Graphite India


Aided by sequential improvement in utilisation (consolidated, from 60% to 65%) and flattish realisation, Graphite India’s revenue grew 3% q/q. With consistent growth in global steel production (up 6.5% y/y, 1.7% q/q) and a positive outlook ahead, we expect demand and realisations in graphite electrodes (GE) to rise. Also, China’s plan to raise EAF steel capacity from 11% to 20% by 2025 augers well for GE manufacturers. Cash and investment at end-Dec’20 were Rs26bn (27% of M.Cap), to be utilised for growth.



Outlook


The company has maintained its market share in Q3 FY21. We introduce FY23e and maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a higher target of Rs590 (8x FY23e EV/EBITDA), earlier Rs373.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Graphite India #Recommendations
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:45 pm

