Buy Fusion Micro Finance; target of Rs 800: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Fusion Micro Finance

Fusion Microfinance (Fusion) continues to deliver industry-leading profitability in Q1FY24- as reflected in it sustaining ~5% RoA and >20% RoE during the past 5 quarters. This is an outcome of its diversified operations with no single state contributing >20% of AUM, rural portfolio accounting for 93%, quality underwriting, proactive risk management and deep understanding of demographics in states where it operates. Disbursements fell by only 4% QoQ vs >20% for peers. Overall, AUM grew 4% QoQ, equally driven by new customer addition and ticket-size increase. While it continued to invest towards distribution expansion (opened >130 branches in the past 1 year), productivity improvement (AUM per branch increased to INR 90mn in Q1FY24 vs 78mn in Q1FY23) led to costincome ratio remaining stable at 36%.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 800 (earlier INR 650) as we now value at 2.5x Sep’24E BVPS vs 2x earlier given improved visibility on it sustaining 20% RoE in neat term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Fusion Micro Finance - 07 -08 - 2023 - isc