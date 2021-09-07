MARKET NEWS

Buy Dollar Industries; target of Rs 569: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Dollar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 569 in its research report dated September 06, 2021.

September 07, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST

Arihant Capital's research report on Dollar Industries


Dollar Industries or DIL, over the years has transformed itself from mass market brand (86% in FY07) to a house of brands focusing mainly on mid-market and premium segment which as on FY21 contributed 43% and 24% respectively. We believe that the company is riding on key pillars to drive growth; A) Increasing penetration in its existing mass and mid market brands like ‘Dollar’ and ‘Big Boss’, B) Expanding its women’s product portfolio brand under ‘Missy’, C) Customer preference for leisure wear and active wear, which would drive athleisure’s share, given its affordable price points, D) Scaling up of premium & super premium segment under Pepe Jeans JV, E) Streamlining its Working Capital under Project Lakshya, F) Capex of INR1.05bn-1.1bn will be incurred over the next 1-1.5 years on doubling spinning capacity, the socks unit, and integration of 6 warehouse facility, and G) Investment in digital transformation to strengthen the supply chain, coupled with increasing share from online sales.



Outlook


The Company is radically trying to change the way it operates by transforming itself to a value-driven, innovation inspired, asset light and brand powered company. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating at a TP of INR569 per share; valued at PE 25x and EV/EBITDA of 16x FY23E; provides an upside of 55%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Dollar Industries #Recommendations
first published: Sep 7, 2021 03:31 pm

