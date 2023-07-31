English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dhampur Bio Organics; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Bio Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Bio Organics

    Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (DBOL) posted mixed performance in Q1FY2024 with revenues growing by 43% y-o-y to Rs. 709.5 crore, while lower OPM resulted in a 24% y-o-y growth in operating profit. Lower interest cost led to y-o-y PAT growth of 44% to Rs. 12.7 crore. Sugar capacity expansion by 7,500 TCD will be operational by Oct/Nov-23, while installation of a dual feed greenfield distillery at Meerganj unit with a capacity of 2,50,000 litres per day (LPD) will be operational by Q2FY26. Cane plantation grew 7% in SS 2022-23. Growth momentum is expected to sustain in the next season. Focus is on minimum pest infestation to achieve better recovery.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 9x/8x its FY2024E/25E earnings. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dhampur Bio Organics - 30 -07 - 2023 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dhampur Bio Organics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:26 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!