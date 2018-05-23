Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Crompton Gr. Con
CROMPTON’s results were broadly in line with expectations. Sales grew 7.6% YoY (12.9% YoY on an LTL basis) to INR11.3b, driven by healthy growth in the Lighting division (+11.8% YoY, +21% YoY LTL). However, the Electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment exhibited a subdued performance (+1.9% YoY, 10% LTL growth), impacted by the implementation of the go-to-market strategy in the north region, which led to sales decline because of inventory destocking. Within ECD, post a weak 3QFY18, domestic pump sales picked up and the pump segment grew by 13-14% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter improved 27.5% YoY to INR1.6b, with the margin improving 230bp YoY to 14.6%, led by a better revenue mix. Net profit of INR1.0b (+29% YoY) was in line with our estimate. For FY18, sales stood at INR46b (+4.6% YoY, ~9.3% YoY LTL), EBIDTA at INR5.3b (+10% YoY) and adj. profit at INR3.2b (+14.3% YoY).
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of INR270 (36x FY20E EPS of INR7.5, in line with its historical valuation of 37x P/E multiple since listing).
