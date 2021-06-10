MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Computer Age Management Services; target of Rs 2800 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Computer Age Management Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Computer Age Management Services


CAMS posted a steady set of numbers in terms of business growth, which was in line with industry. A similar performance was reflected in its topline growth while cost controls and reduced tax boosted bottomline. For CAMS, average assets under management (AAUM) serviced increased 19.2% YoY, 7.3% QoQ to Rs 22.3 lakh crore, largely in line with the industry AAUM growth of 18.9% YoY. Equity AAUM increased 18.5% YoY, 12.1% QoQ to Rs 7.9 lakh crore (calculated) while debt AAUM surged 19.6% YoY to Rs 14.4 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, equity asset mix increased marginally by 1% to 35%. Transaction volume growth rose 5% QoQ to ~8.2 crore vs. flattish growth of 1% in previous quarter. SIP book rose 5% QoQ to ~2.1 crore while number of SIP transactions processed was up 5% QoQ to ~6.1 crore. Increasing traction in various business parameters has enabled CAMS to maintain its dominant position with a market share of 70.1% in MF servicing.


Outlook


We prefer platform oriented businesses with market leadership. Therefore, we revise our target price to Rs 2800/share (earlier Rs 2100), valuing the stock at ~51x FY23E EPS. We maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Computer Age Management Services #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey