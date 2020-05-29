App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 195: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coal India


COAL has reduced production given the build-up in inventories at its own mines and power plants. In turn, the company is focusing on OBR (overburden removal), which should help it improve production. OBR has increased 15% over the past two months. Dispatches for COAL have increased over the past one week, even as power demand recovers and factories restart operations. As demand continues to recover and given the current focus on OBR, the company believes it would be in a better position to ramp up production.



Outlook


The stock trades attractively at ~1.5x FY22E EV/adj. EBITDA (v/s historical average of 7x), P/E of 5x (v/s average of ~13x) and offers a dividend yield of ~7%. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR195/share.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 29, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

