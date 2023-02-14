English
    Buy Century Plyboards India; target of Rs 715: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Century Plyboards India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

    February 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Century Plyboards India

    We like Century for its strong franchise (pan-India distribution, aggressive marketing, and a wide range of SKUs), leadership presence in most wood segments and healthy return ratios. In Q3FY23, its consolidated revenue rose 3% YoY, led by growth in the plywood segment. However, EBITDA/APAT fell 14/13% YoY owing to elevated timber prices, decline in laminate sales and on rising-imports led drag on MDF/particle board sales and margin. Despite the expected margin pressure in MDF and particle boards during FY24/25E, We expect Century to deliver a 15% EBITDA CAGR during FY22-25E.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on Century Ply, with an unchanged target price of INR 715/sh (20x its Mar’25E consolidated EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Century Plyboards India - 10 -02 - 2023 -hdfc

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 08:17 pm