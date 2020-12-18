Buy Burger King India; target of Rs 212 : Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Burger King India

Burger King India, a globally recognized brand, is one of the fastest growing international QSR brands in India to reach 200+ restaurants within the first 5 years of its operations. The company would to open at least 700 restaurants by CY26 implying 2.5x growth from current level. We believe that BKIL has a well-defined store expansion strategy which gives better revenue visibility in long term. Favorable demographics, change in customer preference, surge in online ordering are expected to boost prospects of QSR industry. Furthermore, strong customer value proposition, professional management team, pan India presence, efficient supply chain is likely to augur well for the company. As the parent company has delivered in multiple countries, we believe that growth in domestic market would not be a challenge, going ahead.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on BKIL and value the stock on DCF to arrive at a TP of Rs 212.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.