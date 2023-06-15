English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5700: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5700 in its research report dated June 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 15, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Britannia Industries

    Britannia Industries is well-placed in the core biscuits segment and is promptly addressing adjacency gaps, to evolve into a ‘Total Foods Company’. Britannia aspires to clock mid-teen growth, with double-digit growth in Biscuits which, we believe, is possible only post requisite action towards establishing its adjacencies. But given the relentless rural slowdown, we model-in a low 10% revenue CAGR over FY23-26E. We initiate coverage on Britannia with a BUY and Jun-24E TP of Rs5,700/sh, based on 50x PER (~20% premium to its last 10-yr avg fwd PER). With a solid brand price straddle in place, it has been widening product availability with improved distribution, and has bolstered sourcing with an amplified capex cycle. We see the shift from opex to capex aiding earnings. Muted rural demand, inflation and competition are key risks to our call.

    Outlook

    We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY recommendation and Jun-24E target price of Rs5,700/share, based on 50x Jun-25E earnings. Our valuation of 50x is at a 20% premium to its last ten-year average forward PER. Valuation premium is justified by the improved execution and positive outlook on adjacencies.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Britannia Industries - 15 -06 - 2023 - emkay

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 12:36 pm