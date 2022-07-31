English
    Buy Biocon; target of Rs 362: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 362 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Biocon


    Biocon reported weak performance for Q1FY23 and results missed estimates; while double-digit topline growth supported performance, higher cost pressures dragged down OPM. Market share gains in Semglee, biosimilar launches in the US, EU and other emerging markets and growth in acquired biosimilars portfolio from partner would drive the Biologics sales higher, making it a key growth driver An expected pick-up in generics segment and healthy growth in research could add to overall momentum that is well supported by capex plans, providing ample growth visibility.



    Outlook


    The management expects to unlock the potential of several investments it has made, in FY23.We retain Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 362.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:32 pm
