you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 127: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated October 31, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Bank of Baroda


Deposits grew 4% QoQ to 6.06 trillion. CASA reported growth of 4% QoQ to 2.14 trillion. Term deposits reported growth of 4% QoQ to 3.9 trillion. CASA ratio came at 35.3% as compare to 35.5% in previous quarter. Borrowings came at 66278cr (+115% YoY growth). Advances came at 4.33 trillion. Domestic advances came at 3.37 trillion (grew 3.4% QoQ). Within domestic credit, agricultural loan book grew 6% QoQ, retail book grew 6% QoQ, MSME book grew 8% QoQ while wholesale book reported 1% QoQ. Within retail book (contributes 21% of domestic book), education loan/vehicle loan/home loans reported growth of 9%/10%/4% QoQ respectively.


Outlook


We expect yields to improve given MCLR regime, although, we expect moderate growth in advances going forward. At INR 111, stock is trading at FY20E P/ABV of 1.0x. We assign P/ABV of 1.1x and arrive at target price of INR 127, implying upside of 14%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

