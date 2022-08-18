English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with an installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MTPA. In India, ATL has a substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share). Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe • FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12%.



    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on ATL amid strong intent on sweating of assets, controlled capex spends and return ratios focus for the business. Upgrading our estimates, we now value ATL at a target price of Rs 290 i.e., 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA (earlier target price: Rs 250).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

