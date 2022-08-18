Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

Alicon’s Q1FY23 results were below expectations, marred by 60bps higher-than-expected contraction in EBITDA margin at 10.8%, leading to EBITDA and PAT miss of 6.5% and 26.8% respectively. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of e-mobility business. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs940, factoring in long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

