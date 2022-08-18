English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Alicon Castalloy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy


    Alicon’s Q1FY23 results were below expectations, marred by 60bps higher-than-expected contraction in EBITDA margin at 10.8%, leading to EBITDA and PAT miss of 6.5% and 26.8% respectively. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of e-mobility business. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs940, factoring in long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alicon Castalloy - 170822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alicon Castalloy #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.