App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1910 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering reported revenues of Rs 715.2 crore, better than our estimate of Rs 680.1 crore registering strong growth of 25.5% on YoY The sales volume came in at 64211 MT registering growth of 15.3% while production volumes grew 23% to 69843 YoY. Mining segment sales volume grew 15% to 39726 MT YoY. Net realisation per tonne grew 8.0% YoY to Rs 107.6 per kg EBITDA came in at Rs 155.0 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 152.4 crore. EBITDA margins came in at 21.7%, below our estimate of 22.4% and down 100 bps on a YoY basis on account of more than expected increase in raw material expenses and other expenses AIA reported PAT at Rs 104.2 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 105.9 crore registering a growth of 18.3% on YoY basis, however effective tax rate increased from 200bps to 33.5% YoY basis.


Outlook


Strong visibility ramps up of mining segment along with focus on hedging power cost indicates margin recovery from FY19E onwards. We expect revenues and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 20% and 16.8%, respectively, in FY18E-20E. We believe that AIA could benefit significantly from recent recovery in sales volumes in mining segment and recent technical collaboration. We revise our target price upward at 30x FY20E pegs fair value of Rs 1910/ share and maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.