English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


    Affle delivered strong growth on all fronts in a seasonally weak quarter, led by 45% organic growth and strong revenue contribution from Jampp’s acquisition. With significant investments on its consumer platform tech stack, markets and talents globally, end-to-end offerings and alignment of IPs for future requirements, the company is well poised to capture market opportunities at a scale going ahead. Jampp’s EBITDA margin is expected improve to mid-teen level in FY2023E and over 20% in FY2024E. Hence, we expect the company’s EBITDA margin to improve to 21.0% and 23.1% in FY2023E and FY2024E, respectively.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,300, given its strong earnings growth potential, robust product propositions and favorable sector tailwinds.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.