English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Affle (India); target of Rs 1130: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)

    Affle (India) reported revenue at Rs 355.8 crore, down 5.4% q-o-q/ up 12.9% y-o-y missing our estimates of Rs 380.1 crore as CPCU revenues fell q-o-q owing to seasonally weak Q4 and due to impact of macro headwinds in developed markets in Food tech and Entertainment verticals. EBITDA margin declined ~200 bps q-o-q to 19.4%/ up ~90 bps y-o-y in Q4FY23 missing our estimates of 21.3% as other operating expenses rose on account of audit fees or other professional services. Management is optimistic on India and emerging markets and expects to achieve 20-25% y-o-y growth in India and emerging markets and are aiming at an EBITDA margin of above 20% in FY24.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Affle India with a revised PT of Rs. 1130 as the company continues to grow steadily in its key India and global emerging markets and is well-diversified with regards to markets, use cases, platforms, customers and publishers. At CMP, the stock trades at 39.2/32.5 its FY2024/FY2025E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Affle (India) - 16 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:13 pm