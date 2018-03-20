Bull's Eye: Buy Sintex, Balrampur Chini, MCX India, Jet Airways; sell CESC, Just Dial

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishal Malkan and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Sell CESC with a stoploss at Rs 957 and target of Rs 860

Sell Tata Global Beverage with a stoploss at Rs 273 and target of Rs 240

Buy MCX India with a stoploss at Rs 752 and target of Rs 855

Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 79.40 and target of Rs 97

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 143 and target of Rs 156

Buy Reliance Infrastructure with a stoploss at Rs 418 and target of Rs 460

Buy SAIL with a stoploss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 75

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 504 and target of Rs 545

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy Sintex Industries with a stoploss at Rs 17 and target of Rs 23.5

Buy Bombay Dyeing with a stoploss at Rs 260 and target of Rs 275

Buy Jet Airways with a stoploss at Rs 660 and target of Rs 685