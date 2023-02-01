English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Budget 2023: No big boost to defence sector, stocks tumble

    While the Ministry of Defence has received the highest allocation among all ministries at Rs 5.94 lakh crore, it is not a significant jump from Rs 5.25 lakh crore for this FY

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    The government has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of defence production by 2025.

    The government has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of defence production by 2025.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Contrary to expectations, there was no big announcement for the defence sector in Union Budget 2023-24. While the Ministry of Defence has received the highest allocation among all ministries at Rs 5.94 lakh crore, it is not a significant jump from Rs 5.25 lakh crore for this FY.

    Shares of Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Paras Defence and BEML tumbled 5-9 percent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman completed her Budget speech.

    Follow our Budget blog for all the action

    Under its ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the government has banned imports of several items, including crucial parts used in defence equipment. Which means they are being manufactured in India now.