Blue Star share price jumps 3% on order win from Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer

Blue Star share price jumped 3 percent intraday on November 9 after the company won an order from a Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer.

The company has won a prestigious order from Wistron Infocomm valued at Rs 128 crore for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project.

Currently, this order is one of the largest being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment, company said.

The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of HVAC system of 4000 Ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and sophisticated Building Management System.

“Blue Star is proud to have bagged this prestigious order for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing works from M/s Wistron Infocomm. We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership," said B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star.

"Our value proposition is superior project delivery through intelligent engineering, modern execution practices, and committed teams,‟ and with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth,” he added.

At 10:12 hrs Blue Star was quoting at Rs 666.80, up Rs 9.30, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.