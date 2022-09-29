English
    Bayer CropScience shares gain as firms approves Environmental Science unit sale

    Bayer CropScience has sold the business to 2022 ES Discovery India Private Limited on a slump sale basis, for a consideration of Rs 1,111 million

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    Bayer CropScience share price gained in the early trade on September 29 as the company said it will sell its Environmental Science business on a slump sale basis.

    Bayer CropScience board at its meeting held on September 28, 2022, has approved the sale of its Environmental Science business which offers solutions to control pests, diseases and weeds in non-agricultural areas such as vector control and professional pest management.

    It has sold the business to 2022 ES Discovery India Private Limited on a slump sale basis, for a consideration of Rs 1,111 million pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Business Transfer Agreement to be executed between the company and 2022 ES Discovery India Private Limited, as per the Bayer CropScience release.

    The Business Transfer Agreement is expected to be executed on the closing date i.e. October 4, 2022.

    At 09:24 hrs, Bayer CropScience was quoting at Rs 4,832.25, up Rs 20.50, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,661.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,101.20 on 05 August, 2022 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 14.65 percent below its 52-week high and 17.83 percent above its 52-week low.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 09:32 am
