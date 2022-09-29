English
    September 29, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty around 16,950; RIL, ITC, HDFC positive contributors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with FMCG, pharma, realty, metal, oil & gas, power and PSU bank indices up 1-2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,944.17345.89 +0.61%
      Nifty 5016,970.40111.80 +0.66%
      Nifty Bank38,035.65275.80 +0.73%
      Nifty 50 16,970.40 111.80 (0.66%)
      Thu, Sep 29, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco374.2513.50 +3.74%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints3,492.00-78.65 -2.20%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5739.20121.55 +2.16%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27023.30-44.40 -0.16%


    • September 29, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

      On an overall basis the market continues to remain rangebound with negative bias and one need to recall that secondary corrections are a part of the bull market. Presently, a trader needs to show patience and need to avoid trading aggressively in the market as the risk of a bare minimum correction of 38.2% of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 16990 followed by 50% correction at 16650 remains. 

      Market presently flirting around the 38.2% retracement level of 16990 coinciding with the 200dma which would act as the trend deciding level for the market going forward and successive trade above or below which would dictate the direction of the market. 

      The index is likely to open on a positive note, tracking positive morning global cues. Formation of lower high- lower low signifies corrective bias. Hence, until and unless index provides a decisive close above 17450, it would be a sell-on-rise market.

    • September 29, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the opening gains but still trading higher with Nifty around 16950

      The Sensex was up 310.19 points or 0.55% at 56908.47, and the Nifty was up 97.90 points or 0.58% at 16956.50. About 2297 shares have advanced, 570 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erased some of the opening gains but still trading higher with Nifty around 16950

The Sensex was up 310.19 points or 0.55% at 56908.47, and the Nifty was up 97.90 points or 0.58% at 16956.50. About 2297 shares have advanced, 570 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
    • September 29, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

    • September 29, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal View on Godrej Consumer Products

      The commentary on GCPL’s GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA & Middle East) business is improving, with the management guiding at a margin expansion of 150bp YoY in FY23, despite an adverse currency exchange rate. Excluding the same, the improvement in margin would have been 600-700bp.

      Increasing salience of the FMCG business and growing distribution in the GAUM region will provide better sales and earnings visibility over the medium term.

      Better capital allocation, a moratorium on acquisitions, and an improved performance in the GAUM region was already witnessed before the new CEO took command in Oct’22. 

      As investments by the new CEO are aimed at boosting growth in the high margin, high RoCE domestic business, its medium-term earnings growth outlook remains strong.

      GCPL remains among our top picks in the Staples space. Valuations, at 37.5x Sep’24E EPS, are attractive, given the potential earnings CAGR of ~16% over FY22-24. We maintain our Buy rating with a Target Price of Rs 1,075.

    • September 29, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank

      Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank
    • September 29, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Gensol Engineering raises Rs 133 crore via preferential issue

      Gensol Engineering has approved the preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.

      Gensol Engineering was quoting at Rs 1,359.85, down Rs 46.70, or 3.32 percent on the BSE.

    • September 29, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      BSE Realty index rose 1 percent led by the Prestige Estate, Sunteck Realty, Sobha

      BSE Realty index rose 1 percent led by the Prestige Estate, Sunteck Realty, Sobha
    • September 29, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index added 2 percent supported by the Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel

      Nifty Metal index added 2 percent supported by the Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel
    • September 29, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      Essar Shipping appoints Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer

      Essar Shipping said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

      Essar Shipping appoints Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer

Essar Shipping said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.
    • September 29, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      When negative sentiments become dominant, the risk-off gathers momentum and markets get oversold. Then, usually, an unexpected trigger reverses the near-term outlook leading to short covering and a market rally. This was precisely what happened yesterday in global markets when the Bank of England surprised markets with Quantitative Easing. 

      This desperate act by BoE is more a reflection of the economic woes of the UK. But the market’s interpretation of the BoE’s surprise decision is that the Fed might pause its rate hike to avert a sharp economic downturn. The relief rally is likely to soon run out of steam and, therefore, investors need not make aggressive buys now. 

      The MPC is likely to raise rates by 50bps and may move to a neutral stance. But this is already discounted by the market and therefore will not have any market moving impact.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

