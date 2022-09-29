Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty around 16,950; RIL, ITC, HDFC positive contributors

September 29, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

On an overall basis the market continues to remain rangebound with negative bias and one need to recall that secondary corrections are a part of the bull market. Presently, a trader needs to show patience and need to avoid trading aggressively in the market as the risk of a bare minimum correction of 38.2% of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 16990 followed by 50% correction at 16650 remains.

Market presently flirting around the 38.2% retracement level of 16990 coinciding with the 200dma which would act as the trend deciding level for the market going forward and successive trade above or below which would dictate the direction of the market.

The index is likely to open on a positive note, tracking positive morning global cues. Formation of lower high- lower low signifies corrective bias. Hence, until and unless index provides a decisive close above 17450, it would be a sell-on-rise market.