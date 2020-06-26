Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The International Grains Council has revised upwards its forecast of global wheat production for 2020-21 to 768.0 mln tn in June from 766.0 mln tn estimated in May, it said in a report. However, it maintained its 2019-20 wheat production estimate at 762.0 mln tn. • As of Monday, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India purchased 2,450 tn of moong harvested in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) rabi season from farmers in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, an official with the agency said. • India received 7.1 mm rainfall yesterday, 2% above the normal for the day of 7.0 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 155.2 mm rain, 21% higher than the normal of 128.2 mm for the period, it said. The southwest monsoon today covered Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. It has also advanced over most parts most of Punjab and more parts of Rajasthan. The current has also reached Haryana. • The Indian Sugar Mills Association, in its preliminary estimate, pegged the country's sugar output for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) at 32.0 mln tn, higher than 27.2 mln tn estimated for the ongoing season. The association has also scaled up its estimate for sugar production in 2019-20 marginally to 27.2 mln tn from 27.0 mln pegged earlier. • The Haryana government has so far procured 14,347 tn sunflower seed from 6,206 farmers, and 12,583 tn chana from 11,783 farmers, a government statement quoted Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary of the state's agriculture department, as saying. • Fitch Solutions sees the Centre's agribusiness reforms, a part of the 20-trlnrupee relief package, reap dividends in the long run for the agriculture sector. The reforms to amend the Essential Commodities Act, facilitate inter-state trade to farmers for better price discovery by allowing farmers to sell their produce outside designated market areas, such as agriculture produce marketing committees, and introduce new model of contract farming.

