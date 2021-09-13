Advanced Enzyme stock jumps 12% after study shows its nutraceutical supplement helps COVID patients recover faster

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price jumped over 12 percent intraday on September 13 after the company claimed that its nutraceutical supplement helped long COVID pateints recover faster.

Advanced Enzymes on September 13 announced clinical trial data demonstrating that the use of its nutraceutical supplement helped patients suffering from post‐COVID fatigue symptoms or long COVID to recover much faster.

The company said its product consisting of systemic enzyme and probiotic supplement — ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 have been tested for safety and efficacy on 200 patients suffering from post COVID fatigue symptoms in a randomized controlled clinical trials efficacy.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company said it has conducted clinical trials in two segments—around 100 patients (test arm) were administered with oral supplements for 14‐days, and rest 100 patients (control arm) were administered with placebo.

“Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomized clinical trials,” said Vasant Rathi, Chairman, AETL.

The stock was trading at Rs 413.80, up Rs 47.00, or 12.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 419.00 and an intraday low of Rs 365.85.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 171,614 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,860 shares, an increase of 1,347.05 percent.