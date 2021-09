September 13, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

Oil prices edge higher: Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over US supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand.

Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.21 a barrel. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.