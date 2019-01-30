App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate YES Bank; target of Rs 245: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on YES Bank


Yes Bank missed our earnings expectation, reporting PAT of Rs10.0bn (PLe: Rs11.1bn) which was mainly led by sharp drop in other income as bank started to see lower corporate fees (from slower incremental growth) and one time large MTM loss on swaps. Importantly, NII saw larger beat with much stronger growth of 41% YoY/10.0% QoQ, while provisions were relatively lower om investment write back helping support earning despite recognizing large part of IL&FS exposure. We have been re-iterating new MD & CEO appointment remains key event for the bank's journey ahead which now starts bringing in credibility back but risks of higher asset quality recognitions and RBI AQR remain immediate concern. Also, delayed capital raising could slow growth significantly and lower CASA metrics, higher corporate share restricts increase in multiple at current juncture.


Outlook


We retain ACCUMULATE rating with revised TP of Rs245 (from Rs231) based on 1.6x (from 1.5x) Sep-20 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Yes Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.