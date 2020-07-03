App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:19 PM IST

Accumulate Sandhar Technologies; target of Rs 221: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Sandhar Technologies with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Sandhar Technologies


Sandhar Technologies’ Q4FY20 results were in line with our estimates. Consolidated revenue de-grew 31% YoY to Rs 4.08bn led by slowdown in 2W and OHV business. Consolidated EBITDA de-grew 44% to Rs 389mn with margin of 9.5% (-230bps YoY) due to negative operating leverage. We believe Sandhar would be a key beneficiary of quicker recovery in 2W led by rise in rural demand. 2W contributes 60% of overall revenue and major revenue comes from Hero and TVS Motors. Performance of the Barcelona subsidiary has improved in FY20. Revenue remain flat YoY and EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% (vs 10.3% YoY), due to new order wins, cost cutting measures and economies of scale. Despite the fall in revenue, management expect margin would be same level as FY20 led by cost cutting programs. Sandhar is not planning to incur any major capex over the next 24 months, which will help generate decent FCF.



Outlook


We roll forward our estimates to FY23E and forecast a 11% EPS CAGR over FY20-23E. We recommend Accumulate rating with a TP of Rs 221 (17x FY23E EPS).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sandhar Technologies

