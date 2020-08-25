172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-petronet-lng-target-of-rs-299-dolat-capital-5754211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Petronet LNG; target of Rs 299: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 299 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Petronet LNG


Higher volumes were clocked in FY20, due to higher efficiency in operations and expansion of nameplate capacity at Dahej. Last few days of March ’20, was affected due to nationwide lockdown, however normal volumes have bounced back and the Dahej terminal is running at a capacity utilization of close to 100% with industries starting up and higher usage of gas from Power and other industries as spot LNG prices are low. Capacity Utilization at Kochi is low and is expected to improve after the completion of the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline by end of August’20. The capacity utilization of Kochi terminal after completion will reach around 30-35%, which will further boost earnings. Given the gradual capacity addition and increase in re-gasification margins, PLL is likely to benefit from gas demand evolution in India. PLNG is in advance stages of doing investments in Sri Lanka and the Management has also indicated an interest in expanding outside India by acquiring upstream assets. They are also looking at another terminal in the Eastern Coast as currently it is an underpenetrated region and the connectivity issues there have largely been resolved. Setting up small scale LNG stations will further boost volumes. CapEx spent in FY20 is Rs. 1,000 Mn and is expected to spend Rs. 3,480 Mn in FY21, towards setting up of small scale LNG stations and addition of 2 additional tanks and a jetty at Dahej which will take 3 years.



Outlook


We reiterate our Accumulate recommendation, with a target price of Rs 299. (DCF Method).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

