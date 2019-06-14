App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 131: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Motherson Sumi Systems' (MSS) Q4FY19 performance missed our estimates, particularly on account of weak operating performance by its key subsidiary, SMP, owing to demand issues in Europe as well as higher start-up costs for the greenfield plants (particularly manpower issues & inefficiencies at their Tuscaloosa plant coupled with weakness in Daimler, a key customer for the plant). While their latest acquisition, Reydel (now SMRC) has been contributing a stable EUR200-250mn per quarter, revenue growth in the organic business has remained muted over the past few quarters owing to the demand slowdown across geographies. Given the lower operating leverage, high ramp-up costs as well as the WLTP norms in Europe, we expect margins to remain under pressure over the near term (particularly for SMP).


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs131, based upon 18x Mar'21E EPS. At current market price, the stock trades at 23.6x FY20E & 16.5x FY21E Consol EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.