you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 111: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Motherson Sumi Systems' (MSS) Q1FY20 performance were in-line at consolidated level however, standalone margins were lower than expected at 17% (PLe: 18%). With impact of high ramp-up cost of greenfield plants and integration of SMRC subsiding, SMP's margins (2.6% in Q1FY20 v/s 1.9% in Q4FY19) are expected to gradually recover in subsequent quarters. Further, with ramp-up of Tuscaloosa and Kecskemet plant and healthy order book, SMRPBV's revenues is expected to grow at ~10% CAGR over FY19-21E. On the other hand, while management sounded cautious on prevailing demand slowdown in European auto market, it also confirmed MSS has not witnessed any decline/cancellation in orders it has received.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs111, based upon 18x Mar'21E EPS. At current market price, the stock trades at 19.7x FY20E & 15.6x FY21E Consol EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Accumulate #Motherson Sumi Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

