Accumulate Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 715: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra
Strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the farm segment, defined M&M's 2QFY21 performance, EBITDA(M&M+MVML) jumped 33% with expanded margin of 17.8% (+366bps). M&M remains our preferred bet on growing tractor sales, strong rural presence and healthy margins (driven by strong operating efficiencies, and a diversified product mix). While tractor revenue for the company witnessed a strong 33% growth in 2QFY21, autos remained weak registering 8% decline. EBIT for automotive division expanded by 70bps YoY to 6.5% while EBIT margin for FES improved by 500bps YoY to 24%. Management expect margin to taper off in Q3 led by commodity inflation and some risk of forex.
Outlook
We value the core business at Rs.534/share (15x FY23 core EPS) and subsidiaries at Rs.182/share, and maintain Accumulate rating on the stock, with a SOTP based TP of Rs.715.
