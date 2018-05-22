App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 553: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 553 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


PL hosted the Farm & Motor Vehicle vertical heads of MMFS for investors and based on the feedback received,  we continue to be optimistic on commentary of rural economy improvement seen post the headwinds earlier. Key takeaways were (i) Growth has been improving from return in infra activity and cash flow in many troubled pockets as well from penetration in new areas (ii) two years into vertical led business model has turned out to be sucessful improving reach & with targeted collections ability and (iii) internal programs for customers coupled with reach has helped strong relationships with OEM & dealerships helping retain market shares. We believe, rural recovery should agur well for growth and recovery from NPAs can bring tailwind to earnings helping deliver ROA of 2.6‐2.8%by FY20.


Outlook


We retain Accumulate with revised TP of Rs553 based on 3.2x Mar‐20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

