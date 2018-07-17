App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Infosys


USD revenue grew 0.9% QoQ in line with our estimates; 2.3% QoQ in CC terms. EBIT margin declined 104bps QoQ at 23.7% due to negative impact of wage hike and visa cost. INFO maintained its revenue guidance to 6%-8% (CC terms) which translates into a CAGR of 0.3%-1.5% over three quarters. The management has also maintained its EBIT margin guidance in the range of 22%-24% for FY19 despite the positive impact of INR depreciation.


Outlook


We upgrade our earnings estimates by 1.4%/3.2% for FY20/FY21 mainly because of INR depreciation; our estimates remain same on a CC basis. Maintain our ACCUMULATE rating and rollover to Sep’19 TP of `1,500. (16x target PER).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Infosys #Recommendations

