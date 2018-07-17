Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Infosys

USD revenue grew 0.9% QoQ in line with our estimates; 2.3% QoQ in CC terms. EBIT margin declined 104bps QoQ at 23.7% due to negative impact of wage hike and visa cost. INFO maintained its revenue guidance to 6%-8% (CC terms) which translates into a CAGR of 0.3%-1.5% over three quarters. The management has also maintained its EBIT margin guidance in the range of 22%-24% for FY19 despite the positive impact of INR depreciation.

Outlook

We upgrade our earnings estimates by 1.4%/3.2% for FY20/FY21 mainly because of INR depreciation; our estimates remain same on a CC basis. Maintain our ACCUMULATE rating and rollover to Sep’19 TP of `1,500. (16x target PER).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.