App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 384: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hexaware Technologies with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hexaware Technologies


Hexaware delivered weak performance during Q4CY18 with miss on margins and PAT. Revenues came inline with our estimates. Management has given revenue (organic) growth guidance of 12-14% YoY for CY2019 which is inline with our estimates. However, guidance on margins is muted as it expects its CC EBITDA growth to be in-line with CY19 CC revenue growth. We note that this will led to flat margins YoY for CY2019. We now model USD revenue growth assumptions to 13.1/13.8% for CY2019/CY2020E (vs 13.1%/13.4% modelled earlier). We note that select Midcap peers are likely to outpace Hexaware revenue momentum in FY19. Peers like Mindtree /LT Infotech/ NIIT Tech are poised to deliver 15/16/15% USD revenue growth in FY20E respectively in our view. Our USD/INR assumptions are at Rs72/72.5 for CY2019/CY2020E. Led by tepid performance on margins in Q4CY2018 and softer guidance we now model EBITDA Margins at 16.5%/17.0% for CY2019/CY2020E (vs 17.3/17.8% modelled earlier). We downgraded our EPS estimates by 4.8%/1.5% to Rs22/26 per share for CY2019/CY2020E.


Outlook


Hexaware is currently trading at 14x CY19E EPS and 13x June 20E EPS. We maintain our rating Accumulate. We trim our TP by 10.7% to Rs384 (16x June20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Hexaware Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.