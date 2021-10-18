MARKET NEWS

Accumulate HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1935: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1935 in its research report dated October 18, 2021.

October 18, 2021
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank during Q2FY22 has reported strong 18% YoY growth in profit at INR 8,834 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 8,541 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 12% YoY/4% QoQ to INR 17,684 cr driven by credit growth of 16% YoY. NIM of the bank stood stable at 4.1%. Operating profit for the quarter increased by 14% YoY to INR 15,807 cr was in line with our estimate of INR 15,886 cr. Other income for the quarter grew strongly by 22% YoY/18% QoQ to INR 7,401 cr. Provisions for the quarter decreased sequentially by 19% to INR 3,925 cr. As a prudent strategy, Bank has made INR 1200 cr additional provision in Q2FY22 and carries total cumulative (floating + contingent) provision of INR 9,207 cr (0.8% of loans). Headline NPA ratio improved by 12bps QoQ due to lower slippages and better recoveries but higher restructuring was disappointing.


Outlook


By tweaking our estimates marginally and rolling our estimates over to FY24E, we maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of INR 1,935 (earlier INR 1,721), implying 3.6x FY24E P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

