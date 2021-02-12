MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 265: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) transmission volumes at 39.36 mmscmd (growth of 6.6% YoY and de-growth of 1% sequentially) in line with our estimates of 39.1 mmscmd. Tariffs were at Rs 1.58/scm (de-growth of 13.2% YoY and growth of 1.8% QoQ). Revenue in line with our estimates. Revival of volumes were seen across segments hence the offtake of gas. Due to NGT’s 6Mar’19 order to ban the use of coal gasifiers in Morbi region, spurted Gujarat Gas volumes from its industrial belt of Morbi in the previous quarters, however with industrial units starting up and sales reaching 100% Pre Covid levels, volumes from CGD business have revived. We expect GSPL’s transmission volumes to increase from H2FY21 from Gujarat Gas volumes, other CGD projects and power sector. Volumes which was subdued from CGD segment in Q1FY21 because of lower industrial activity due lockdown is gaining pace.



Outlook


With both volume and tariff outlook looking strong, we expect robust revenue growth along with profitability to reach normalized levels from H2FY21. Investments in Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas will reap benefits. Investments in consortium for transnational pipelines is a concern in medium term. Considering these factors, we recommend Accumulate with a target price of Rs 265.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

