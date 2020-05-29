App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:00 PM IST

Accumulate Federal Bank ; target of Rs 50: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Federal Bank


Operating profits (+27% YoY) got a boost from higher other income, though NII growth at 11% YoY was in-line. PAT was below expectations led by higher provisions, including Rs0.6bn of COVID related provisions. Part of the rise in provisions went towards raising the bank’s PCR, which is up 800 bps QoQ to 54.5%. Bank’s COVID related provisions of Rs0.9bn or 0.1% of loans remains below peers. CASA growth at 7% YoY was superior to peers. Other income benefitted from higher treasury gains, improvement in fee lines and gains from Yes bank stake sale. Ex-commercial banking, sequential loan growth at 3% QoQ (11% YoY) was well distributed across segments.



Outlook


The bank’s lower asset side risks, which resulted in weaker margins thus far, may prove to be a savior in the current environment. However, limited earnings cushion with PPoP/assets at ~2%, lower provisioning buffers and volatility in pension provisions could limit RoAs at 0.5%/0.9% for FY21E/22E. We maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs50, valuing it at 0.7x of FY22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 0.6x FY22 PABV.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 29, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Federal Bank #Recommendations

