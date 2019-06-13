App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3700: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 3700 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Finance


With a PAT growth of 57% YoY, Bajaj Finance witnessed another highly commendable quarter. The AUM grew 41% YoY, with secular and granular growth in key businesses. It appears to have gained market share in autos, but remained steady in other segments. This is partly due to it being a dominant player in most other segments. While there is a risk of slowing consumption (and lower economic growth), we believe that 1) its market position; 2) inability of competitors to replicate its scale and model; 3) consolidation among smaller players, given the funding constraints; and 4) growth from expansion of customer breadth and width; is expected to help it maintain growth momentum in the short to medium term (factored
CAGR 40% growth in AUM).


Outlook


We have increased our FY20/FY21 PAT by 5%/10% largely due to lower credit costs and improved efficiency. It is well placed to gain market share with a buoyant quality, amidst the restrained growth in the system. We maintain accumulate, implying 6.5x FY21E P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 13, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

