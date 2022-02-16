English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate ACC; target of Rs 2515: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 2515 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 16, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on ACC


    ACC Limited reported weak set of numbers in Q4CY21 and were below our estimates on operating profit and bottom line front .Revenue from operations grew by 2% YoY and 12.7% QoQ to INR 4226 cr above our estimate of INR 3668 cr. The growth in topine was backed by volume and realization growth. Sales Volume grew by 13.6% QoQ despite muted cement demand during the quarter, however declined by 2.6% YoY to 7.5 million tonne in line with our estimate of 7.5 million tonne. Realization/ton grew by 6.2% YoY and declined by 0.8% QoQ to INR 5634 against our estimate of INR 5626 .Price hike taken in cement prices helped in improved realization on YOY basis.


    Outlook


    At CMP of INR 2233 the stock is trading at a EV/EBIDTA multiple of 10.5(x) and 8.6(x) to its CY22E & CY23E ,we value the stock at EV/EBIDTA multiple 10.0(x) to its CY23E EBIDTA of INR 3741 cr to arrive at a target price of INR 2,515 and assign Accumuate rating on the stock.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 ACC was quoting at Rs 2,243.10, up Rs 10.05, or 0.45 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,265.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,216.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 5,134 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,641 shares, a decrease of -69.15 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.63 percent or Rs 78.30 at Rs 2,233.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,587.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,686.75 on 15 November, 2021 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 13.84 percent below its 52-week high and 32.19 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 42,122.56 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ACC #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 08:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.