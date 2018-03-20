App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Future Retail, ITC, IRB Infra, UltraTech, BGR Energy, MMTC

Future Consumer | Capacite Infra | ITC | IRB Infra | RComm | Canara Bank |D S Kulkarni Developers | UltraTech | Hindustan Aeronautics | Bandhan Bank | Sandhar Technologies | Future Retail | Uttam Galva | BGR Energy Systems are stocks, which are in news today

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Future Consumer: The company has redeemed 600 redeemable NCDs to the tune of Rs 60 crore on March 16, 2018.

Capacite Infra: The firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 256.6 crore in Varanasi.

ITC: The Supreme Court has upheld sale of Park Hyatt Goa to ITC, reports Mint.

related news

IRB Infra: The company has bagged a road project worth Rs 2,043 crore from NHAI in Gujarat, reports PTI.

Reliance Communications: SC to hear case against Bombay High Court order

Canara Bank: CBI files FIR against Former MD and Executive Directors in a fraud case

BSE suspends trading in D S Kulkarni Developers

UltraTech makes Rs 7266-cr out-of-court offer to Binani Cement

Hindustan Aeronautics IPO subscribed 45% on Day 2

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 14.62 times

Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 5% on Day 1

Future Retail gets RBI nod to increase RPFI to 49%

Uttam Galva offers 51% of outstanding loan to avoid asset auction

BGR Energy Systems bags Rs 87.68 cr order from TANTRANSCO

MMTC approves issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio

Datamatics Global Services to consider interim dividend on March 22, 2018

Blackstone to buy 80% in Nitesh Estates' Pune mall for Rs 310cr - mint

GTL lenders agree to sell of firm's assest- mint

 

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC