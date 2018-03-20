Stocks in the news: Future Retail, ITC, IRB Infra, UltraTech, BGR Energy, MMTC

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Future Consumer: The company has redeemed 600 redeemable NCDs to the tune of Rs 60 crore on March 16, 2018.

Capacite Infra: The firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 256.6 crore in Varanasi.

ITC: The Supreme Court has upheld sale of Park Hyatt Goa to ITC, reports Mint.

IRB Infra: The company has bagged a road project worth Rs 2,043 crore from NHAI in Gujarat, reports PTI.

Reliance Communications: SC to hear case against Bombay High Court order

Canara Bank: CBI files FIR against Former MD and Executive Directors in a fraud case

BSE suspends trading in D S Kulkarni Developers

UltraTech makes Rs 7266-cr out-of-court offer to Binani Cement

Hindustan Aeronautics IPO subscribed 45% on Day 2

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 14.62 times

Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 5% on Day 1

Future Retail gets RBI nod to increase RPFI to 49%

Uttam Galva offers 51% of outstanding loan to avoid asset auction

BGR Energy Systems bags Rs 87.68 cr order from TANTRANSCO

MMTC approves issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio

Datamatics Global Services to consider interim dividend on March 22, 2018

Blackstone to buy 80% in Nitesh Estates' Pune mall for Rs 310cr - mint

GTL lenders agree to sell of firm's assest- mint