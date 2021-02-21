Startups in edtech, logistics, gig economy will drive the job market: Report

Skills that will see the highest demand are software development, data science, web and mobile application development.

Startups funded by venture capital, particularly in education technology, logistics and gig economy sectors, will drive the job market in 2021.

According to a survey by Scalar, recruitment at 90 percent of the companies would be at the same pace as the pre-COVID-19 period, Business Standard reported.

More than 50 percent of the companies said they would step up hiring in the March quarter.

Companies are ready to pay a premium for individuals who have knowledge and experience in digital skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the survey said.

150 plus partner companies across multinational corporations, large companies, high-growth startups and early-stage startups participated in the survey.

"We expect hiring, especially in the technology sector, to return to pre-covid numbers by the end of this quarter. Companies will hire, but they will focus on hiring the right talent. People will need to invest time and effort to ensure they have the requisite skills and knowledge. Up-skilling and reskilling will continue to be key growth drivers," Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit was quoted as saying by Business Standard.