MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Startups in edtech, logistics, gig economy will drive the job market: Report

More than 50 percent of the companies said they would step up hiring in the March quarter.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
Skills that will see the highest demand are software development, data science, web and mobile application development.

Skills that will see the highest demand are software development, data science, web and mobile application development.

Startups funded by venture capital, particularly in education technology, logistics and gig economy sectors, will drive the job market in 2021.

According to a survey by Scalar, recruitment at 90 percent of the companies would be at the same pace as the pre-COVID-19 period, Business Standard reported.

More than 50 percent of the companies said they would step up hiring in the March quarter.

Companies are ready to pay a premium for individuals who have knowledge and experience in digital skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the survey said.

Skills that will see the highest demand are software development, data science, web and mobile application development.

Close

Related stories

150 plus partner companies across multinational corporations, large companies, high-growth startups and early-stage startups participated in the survey.

"We expect hiring, especially in the technology sector, to return to pre-covid numbers by the end of this quarter. Companies will hire, but they will focus on hiring the right talent. People will need to invest time and effort to ensure they have the requisite skills and knowledge. Up-skilling and reskilling will continue to be key growth drivers," Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit was quoted as saying by Business Standard.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #jobs
first published: Feb 21, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.