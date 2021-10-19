Zomato's Deepinder Goyal seeks higher tolerance, reinstates staff after Hindi fiasco

Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem. Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal

Mincing no words, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on October 19 said that Indians should increase their level of tolerance and also reinstated the call centre employee who was fired by the company earlier during the day.

The food delivery company landed in a hot soup after its employee told a customer that Hindi was the “national language” and everyone should know it. The claim is not only incorrect, but it also caused a storm on micro-blogging site Twitter with #RejectZomato trending after users slammed the company for the imposition of a language on the customers.

Zomato soon issued an apology on Twitter adding that the employee had been terminated, stating that the behaviour was not in line with the company’s protocols.

However, within a few hours, Goyal took to Twitter to slam the criticisms against the company. "An ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here?" he said.

He also added that this alone couldn't be the reason for firing an employee. "This is easily something she can learn and do better about going forward," he said. "Our call centre agents are young people, who are at the start of their learning curves and careers. They are not experts on languages and regional sentiments. Nor am I, btw."

This is not for the first time Goyal has taken the bullet for an issue potent enough to trigger frowns in India.

In 2019, when a customer cancelled his order, citing delivery by a "non-Hindu" boy, Goyal had said that the company didn't care if it lost any customer that came in the way of their values.

"We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he had Tweeted.

The company went public this year and had a stellar debut, opening at a more than 50 percent premium to its final offer price.