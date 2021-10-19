Zomato apologises for employee's ‘Hindi is national language’ comment after Twitter storm

Food delivery company Zomato landed in a hot soup after its employee told a customer that Hindi is the “national language” and everyone should know it. The claim is not only incorrect, but it also caused a storm on Twitter with #RejectZomato trending after users slamming the company for the imposition of a language on the customers.

Following the incident, Zomato issued an apology stating that the employee has been terminated stating that the behaviour was not in line with the company’s protocols. “We are sorry for the behavior of our customer care agent, we have terminated the agent for their negligence towards our diverse culture,” the company said in a statement.

“The customer care agent’s statements do not represent our company’s stance towards language and diversity,” it added.

However, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on October 19 and revealed that the employee was reinstated stating that " this alone is not something she should have been fired for. This is easily something she can learn and do better about going forward."

"And remember, our call centre agents are young people, who are at the start of their learning curves and careers. They are not experts on languages and regional sentiments. Nor am I, btw," he added.

He further questioned how an ignorant mistake in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. "The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here?" he asked.

The screenshots of the conversation shared by a user Vikash who was facing issues related to his order show that the agent said they tried calling the restaurant but wasn’t able to communicate due to “language barrier.” To which the customer responded by saying that if Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu then the company should hire people who understand the local language.

“For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit (sic),” the agent told the customer.



Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w

After this exchange, the agent apologised for the trouble caused and that there was no way the company can compensate the customer except an apology.

“Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare,” said Vikesh on Twitter to explain his ordeal.

The tweet received over 6,700 likes and 4,300 retweets and #RejectZomato went viral.

Netizens started slamming Zomato over the issue. The Member of Parliament for Dharmapuri constituency also asked Zomato that why should a customer in Tamil Nadu know Hindi and asked the food delivery company to address the problem and apologise.

“Team @zomato @zomatocare from when did Hindi become a National language. Why should the customer in Tamil Nadu know hindi and on what grounds did you advise your customer that he should atleast know a little of Hindi. Kindly address your customer's problem and apologize,” he tweeted.



Following the social media storm, Zomato accepted that it was “unacceptable” and said that it will get it checked immediately.

As part of the statement, Zomato also revealed that it is building a Tamil version of the app.